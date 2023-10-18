Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Oreo

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

While the Berkshire Humane Society has cats and dogs available for adoption they also almost always have birds, reptiles and other more unique animals looking for their forever home. They currently have an abundance of small pets available for adoption including three rabbits, five guinea pigs, and three birds. This week we'll feature one of their sweet bunnies, Oreo.

This week's Pet of the Week is Oreo, a one-year-old mixed breed rabbit who is describe as one NICE bunny! Oreo arrived at Berkshire Humane Society along with his brother because their owner didn’t have enough time for them. Now this lovable guy is looking a home to call his own.

Oreo is incredibly social and outgoing. He’s the first to greet you when you visit the small animal area looking for nose scratches and attention. He thoroughly enjoyed a romp around the administrative office where he had free roam to explore and receive integral exercise. Rabbits by nature are curious, highly intelligent animals and benefit from interaction with their people, along with enrichment toys, proper items to chew on as well as routine grooming.

Oreo doesn’t mind being held for short periods of time, and would most likely do best in homes with older children. He is working on his litterbox training and with continued consistency should become a pro!

If you’re interested in learning more about Oreo or the other numerous small animals Berkshire Humane has available for adoption, please reach out to our small animal staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124