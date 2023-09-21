Rare ‘Back To The Future’ DeLorean Spotted On Rte. 24 In Massachusetts

A replica DeLorean time machine as seen in the 1985 blockbuster movie "Back To The Future" was seen traveling on Rte. 24 in Massachusetts on Wednesday. DeLoreans themselves are rare, but the ones customized to look like the movie are even more so.

The "OuttaTime" California license plate on the back cannot be confirmed as real, but as there are some replicas out there, it's most likely that.

How Many DeLoreans Are Still Out There?

About 9000 DeLorean DMC-12 cars were made since between 1981-1983. Approximately 6500 are still around in some form.

Cars used in the actual movie? There is only one left.

How Much Are Time Machine Replicas Worth?

$50,000 -$800,000 depending on equipment and condition.

How Much Did DeLoreans Cost in 1981?

A staggering $26,000. The goal was to have the price be $12,000 hence the DMC-12 model name.

The Replica Seen In The Photo on Rte. 24 in Massachusetts

This guys is definitely a "Back To The Future II" fan since they have the "Mr. Fusion" compartment near where the flux capacitor access line is. Excellent!

Random fun Back To The Future Facts:

Christopher Lloyd (BTTF I, II, III)

"Doc Emmett Brown"

This guy loves Massachusetts! He is frequently seen in parts of Western Massachusetts and works out at a local gym.

Mary Steenburgen (BTTF III)

"Clara"

On October 7, 1995, Steenburgen married actor Ted Danson, whom she met while co-starring with him in the film Pontiac Moon.

Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson own a home in Chilmark, MA. -suggestedbylocals.com