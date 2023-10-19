Popular Reality Stars Filming in This Small Western Massachusetts Town

Those of us who live in western Massachusetts know the magic it possesses. Even though some people have never even heard of our little corner of the world, over 4 million people visit The Berkshires or western Massachusetts each year, and that group includes some pretty notable names.

From Mark Wahlberg to Kanye West, celebrities and socialites of all kinds have been known to visit Berkshire County, our idyllic home in western Massachusetts. The amazing landscapes, dining, arts, and relaxation The Berkshires have to offer to draw folks in from all over the globe, Some even make a home for themselves here.

While there is a bounty of A-list celebrities who call the Berkshires home, at least for part of the year, if not year-round, there are plenty of um, should we say "B-list" reality celebrities who visit or live in the area as well.

Cue The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

One of the most popular iterations of one of the most popular reality TV franchises is coming to film in the Berkshires. Stay with me.

Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise exploded onto the unscripted television scene in 2006 and it's been off the races since then. The Andy Cohen developed dynasty has spawned thousands of episodes over 10 domestic franchises as well as international versions as well. Some have been far more successful than others and the Real Housewives of New Jersey is certainly at the top of that list.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Filming Cast Trip in The Berkshires

So how is it that the drinking-throwing, table-flipping motley crew from New Jersey made it to the Berkshires to film season 14 of the massively popular show? To answer that you have to look to another Real Housewive from the New York City franchise.

Dorinda Medley, a long-time New York City cast member who grew up in the Berkshires, has been hosting cast trips to her home, Blue Stone Manor, in Great Barrington for years.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Dorina will welcome the New Jersey crew to film their last cast trip of the season in the next week or so.

Of course, Dorinda’s cameo is just a rumor, but it would make a lot of sense for her to pop up during this trip. Dorinda is friends with both Teresa and Dolores Catania. Previously, Dorinda teased that Teresa had been asking her to come film for RHONJ. So, it sounds like this could be a dream come true for Tre, Do, and Dolore.

This is not the first time Dorinda's spotlight on the Berkshires has brought celebs to the area. Years ago Rihanna proclaimed her desire to come visit western Massachusetts and just this past summer longtime Housewives diehard Chrissy Teigen and Grammy-winning husband John Legend spent the weekend in the Berkshires.