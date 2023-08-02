The Sun, Audience and Band All SHYNED at Sounds of Summer on Aug. 1
After several years of crummy weather, the band SHYNE finally had the weather gods on their side and put on a tremendous show at "Sounds of Summer" at the Great Barrington V.F.W. this past Tuesday (Aug. 1).
It was a perfect weather evening for live music and it reflected in the number of attendees that showed up to the concert. Roughly over 400 people were in attendance with folks from the audience dancing to songs from classic bands including AC/DC, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Billy Squier, Santana, Free, Alice in Chains, Doobie Brothers, Steppenwolf, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.
The staff running the "Laura's on the Go" food mobile were quite busy due to the turnout and Haddad kept the evening fun for the families with cornhole and a chance to win a $250 auto detailing certificate courtesy of Haddad Motors.
Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8 pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:
Up next on Aug. 8, it's the Hot Shot Hillbillies.