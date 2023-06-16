Big Car Show, Games, Raffles, Christmas and More Coming to Relay for Life

Berkshire County's Relay for Life event returns once again this year to Guardian Life Insurance Company which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield on Saturday, June 24 from 10 am - 10 pm.

Relay for Life of Berkshire County is Loaded Up with Plenty of Activities

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for cancer research in the fight against cancer and just like in previous years the event will be packed with activities including a classic car show (free entry), live entertainment, food, raffles, games, crafters, and much more. In addition, the Berkshire Health Systems Blood Mobile will be hosting a blood drive at the event from 9 am - 3 pm. For more details regarding the blood drive, email: camuso@bhs1.org or call (413) 447-2597 opt 2.

This year's theme is "Dashing for a Cure" (Christmas in June) and as such there will be some Christmas-themed activities this year including:

Show Off Your Fundraising Spot – Decorate your spot showing your holiday spirit.

– Decorate your spot showing your holiday spirit. Here comes Santa Claus – Dress up like Santa, Mrs. Claus, Elves, reindeer or any other Christmas character. Show off your Relay holiday spirit!

– Dress up like Santa, Mrs. Claus, Elves, reindeer or any other Christmas character. Show off your Relay holiday spirit! Caroling Laps – Group singalongs to classic Christmas carols as teams walk to fight cancer.

– Group singalongs to classic Christmas carols as teams walk to fight cancer. Sock It To Cancer - You have one hour to fill your Christmas stocking with cash. The Relayer that raises the most money in one hour receives a prize.

- You have one hour to fill your Christmas stocking with cash. The Relayer that raises the most money in one hour receives a prize. Ugly Sweater Lap - No holiday season is complete without an ugly sweater party. Grab your ugliest holiday attire and enjoy the company of other Relayers and show off your Ugly Christmas Sweater. Then stroll over to the Holiday Photo Booth of Street Fighters and take a group picture!

Other Realy For Life Activities Includes the Following:

Hometown Heroes Lap - An opportunity to thank the area's Hometown Heroes for all they do to keep us safe. (Noon Time)

The Relay Jail - The Relay Jail is back and Sheriff Terrie is ready to round up the bad guys or gals and bring them in. A $5.00 donation will keep them on ice.

Does This Year's Berkshire County Relay for Life Event Need Volunteers?

Yes. The Relay gang would love to have you help out at this year's Berkshire County Relay for Life event. If you are interested in lending a hand, you can contact Ray Gardino at (413) 717-2592 or you can email ray.gardino@yahoo.com

Where Can I Get More Online Information Pertaining to This Year's Berkshire County Relay for Life Event?

