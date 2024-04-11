America’s Slowest Drive Thru Has 19 Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of chains that are not Massachusetts-based that still have quite the reputation, but that's not always a good thing. One chain located in the Bay State was recently named the slowest drive-thru in the country.

Chick-fil-A Named the Slowest Drive-Thru in the U.S.

Chick-fil-A was recently named the slowest drive thru in the county, according to a study from Quick-Service Restaurant Magazine.

The fast food chain is headquartered in College Park, Georgia Chick-fil-A operates 3,059 restaurants across 48 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. There are 19 locations currently in Massachusetts.

According to the report, the average time at a Chick-fil-a drive-thru is 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes. One reason the drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A's is slower is that the restaurant tends to have a higher volume of cars in drive-thru than other fast-food chains, the report found.