The New York Lottery’s Biggest Payout Ever

The excitement of the lottery no matter the state is just too big to ignore. It seems that Americans are constantly chasing bigger and bigger jackpots. The odds of winning are so low, it allows jackpots to swell.

So who took home the New York Lottery's biggest ever payout? It was one year ago.

Johnnie Taylor - $476,000,000 on Mega Millions ticket on Apr. 14, 2023

A 71-year-old New York resident who only recently stopped working now has the chance to live out the retirement of his dreams. Johnnie Taylor, who lives in Howard Beach, Queens, has won $476 million in the Mega Millions jackpot – the largest game prize ever won in New York since its launch in 2002. -cbsnews.com

Can You Remain Anonymous in New York if you win the lottery?

Unfortunately for people to like to keep their business private, you cannot keep this giant secret to yourself. In neighboring Massachusetts, you can can hire a trustee to claim your winnings.

New York, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and California all have disclosure laws requiring that the lottery winner’s name is released publicly. In Colorado, your first name and the first letter of your last name will be listed on the state lottery website. -yahoo.com

Where does the lottery revenue money go?

Every state has different protocol when it comes to allocation of lottery revenue. What about New York?

The lotto website says, "we give 100% of it to public education in New York State. The New York Constitution, as approved by 66% of voters in 1966, requires that all lottery revenue be used in support of education." -whec.com