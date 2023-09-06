The Only Massachusetts Ice Cream Place To Make This Yelp ‘Best In America’ List

A late summer heat wave is blanketing Massachusetts this week, anyone for ice cream?

I'm an obsessive person, so I get the ice cream infatuation. Currently, my go to is cookies and cream with the coffee base.

The Ice Cream Barn in Swansea, Massachusetts made the Top 50 Best Ice Cream Places in the U.S. according to Yelp Reviews.

Boasting ice cream made on site and with all of the locally made ingredients possible, this Southeastern Massachusetts ice cream place is a favorite of the yelp reviews.

The Ice Cream Barn in Swansea, MA

289 Locust St.

That's quite an accolade...

My girlfriend and I will seek out the best homemade ice cream whenever we visit a new city, and we have not found any place better than The Ice Cream Barn. The ice cream is well-flavored and so creamy with always fresh ingredients. I've tried multiple flavors but my favorite is still the strawberry. If you're not into fruit-flavored ice cream, their mint chocolate chip, coffee, and regular vanilla are also delicious. -Yelp Review

As summer winds down, grab the most ice cream you can!

Here's 5 More Ice Cream Spots

Kimball Farm (Westford, Lancaster, Carlisle)

Homemade ice cream, Grill & Seafood Shack, Mini Golf, Activities, Country Store & more.

Kimball Farm has always been a family-run business, and always will be. We take great pride in what we do — deliver classic summer fun to the people in our communities! We hope you'll stop by and see us soon at one of our four locations.

Krispy Cones (Lanesborough)

This beloved little gem with a massive outside play are for the kids is a no brainer. Ice cream, dinner or both. There is plenty out back for the kiddos to do. Unwind on our swing sets & playground. Fun for the entire family.

Bedford Farms (Bedford, Concord)

Bedford Farms has always been a family-run business. We take great pride in what we do and love scooping out smiles to our community.

Richardson's (Middleton)

This place is awesome. Batting cages and a driving range and some great ice cream! We offer visitors the opportunity to see a working dairy farm and have up-close interactions with some of the herd. If you’d like to make a day of it, our neighbors at Golf Country offer two mini golf courses, a driving range and batting cages.

Rota Spring Farm (Sterling)

After you make your delightful selection take a seat at a picnic table, or stroll on over to our goats where your kids will get a big kick out of petting and feeding the goats.

