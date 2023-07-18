There Are Now 9 Massachusetts Cities That Have More Than 100,000 People
There are nine Massachusetts cities with more than 100,000 people living in them. Cities come in all different shapes and sizes and the same goes for population.
Growing up in the eastern part of the Commonwealth, I swear I will never return. I certainly don't detest the city where I grew up, however, the number of people, traffic, overall congestion, and noise is too much for me now.
The pandemic caused some folks to reconsider what was important to them in life and some states even saw an exodus to less populated areas. Massachusetts was slightly affected, not nearly as much as New York or California, however.
Massachusetts Total Population
2021: 6,989,690
2022: 6,981,974
I don't have numbers for 2023, but as you see, Massachusetts is on a slight decline since 2020.
These 9 Cities Have More Than 100,000 People
The following cities have a population of more than 100,000 people residing there, some were not in the category before.
Boston 650,706
Worcester 205,319
Springfield 154,064
Cambridge 118,488
Lowell 113,608
Brockton 104,826
Quincy 101,727
Lynn 100,891
New Bedford 100,682
The world surpassed the 8 billion mark in terms of population. New studies suggest that by 2100, however, that number could be down to 6 billion according to new trends.
