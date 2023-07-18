There are nine Massachusetts cities with more than 100,000 people living in them. Cities come in all different shapes and sizes and the same goes for population.

Growing up in the eastern part of the Commonwealth, I swear I will never return. I certainly don't detest the city where I grew up, however, the number of people, traffic, overall congestion, and noise is too much for me now.

The pandemic caused some folks to reconsider what was important to them in life and some states even saw an exodus to less populated areas. Massachusetts was slightly affected, not nearly as much as New York or California, however.

Massachusetts Total Population

2021: 6,989,690

2022: 6,981,974

I don't have numbers for 2023, but as you see, Massachusetts is on a slight decline since 2020.

These 9 Cities Have More Than 100,000 People

The following cities have a population of more than 100,000 people residing there, some were not in the category before.

Boston 650,706

Worcester 205,319

Springfield 154,064

Cambridge 118,488

Lowell 113,608

Brockton 104,826

Quincy 101,727

Lynn 100,891

New Bedford 100,682

The world surpassed the 8 billion mark in terms of population. New studies suggest that by 2100, however, that number could be down to 6 billion according to new trends.

