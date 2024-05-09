These 5 Mass. Cities Should Prepare For Extreme Weather

The climate in Massachusetts is changing as global temperatures increase. Stronger storms, the earlier arrival of spring, droughts, hotter summers, higher sea levels are all the result of a warming globe.

Eoneren Eoneren loading...

People have increased the amount of carbon dioxide in the air by 40 percent since the late 1700s. Other heat-trapping greenhouse gases are also increasing. These gases have warmed the surface and lower atmosphere of our planet about one degree during the last 50 years. -epa.gov

New York And Massachusetts Attorney Generals Announce Lawsuit Against Volkswagen Getty Images loading...

Mass. Cities 'Most In Danger' From Climate Change

There are certain cities in Massachusetts that are more at risk from climate change with Boston being the most at risk overall and Fall River being the least at risk overall. -climatecheck.com

Welcome to Massachusetts road sign. Jill_InspiredByDesign loading...

Heat, Precipitation, Drought, Fire, Flood...

The risks associated with Massachusetts are broken into 5 categories. What cities are most at risk for heat, precipitation, drought, fire, and flood. How populated is your city? How close is it to water? What elevation level is your city at? Is your city more elderly that its neighbor? Is your city rich or poor or somewhere in the middle? All of this and more is taken into consideration when "at risk" is at play when talking about climate change.

Most at risk for heat: Springfield, MA

(population 154,000)

attachment-Heat loading...

Most at risk for drought: Worcester, MA

(population 205,000)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Most at risk for precipitation: Brockton, MA

(population 104,826)

Storm with rain and lightning on the street TeamDAF loading...

Most at risk for flood: Plymouth, MA

(population 61,000)

The 20 Most Vulnerable Cities to Flooding in the United States Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash loading...

Most at risk for fire: Plymouth, MA

(population 61,000)

Fire in an abandoned house Maxim Petrichuk loading...

Changes in temperature and precipitation could increase the incidence of acute and chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma. Higher temperatures can increase the formation of ground-level ozone (smog), a pollutant that can contribute to respiratory problems. Rising temperatures may also increase the length and severity of the pollen season for plants such as ragweed. Certain people are especially vulnerable, including children, the elderly, the sick, and the poor.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...