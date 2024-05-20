It's unfortunate when the curtain comes down for a final time on a play you thoroughly enjoyed. In my case, I am happy to say I've been in attendance for three times in Claverack, New York to watch some dear friends perform in Terence McNally's production of "It's Only A Play" and what a show it was as each character put their best foot forward in bringing their audiences top-quality theater. Here is the ensemble as they posed for a selfie after two weekends of bringing the house down in more ways than one!

This presentation was a comedy with serious overtones as the plot focused on the cast and crew of a play entitled "The Golden Egg" after making their debut on Broadway. Instead of partying hearty with celebrities, they all congregate in the bedroom of a Manhattan townhouse as they await TV and social media reviews regarding their performances on the great stage.

The ensemble cast featured Mark Leinung as playwright Peter Austin who is anxious to find out how his show panned out at The Ethel Barrymore Theater. He tries to bring a sense of calm and normalcy, but you can tell there is anticipation in his character and it shows during his scenes.

Here is yours truly with my dear friend Karissa Payson as we posed for a photo

Fred Sirois portrayed James Wicker, the star of this show as he also acts as the group's straight man. His baritone voice resonated in more ways than one throughout this presentation and is successful in injecting his own brand of humor to the coveted role. Brian Yorck also joined in the fun as he portrayed theater critic Ira Drew who is not everyone's favorite reviewer, but he was responsible in unveiling a startling surprise before the presentation is completed. And the end result was shocking, trust me!

Here is my favorite pic with Karissa and Constance Lopez who was magnificent as the play's producer, Julia Budder. Her dwelling served as the main locale that is transpiring before your very eyes. Her strong presence and delivery served as the glue to each scene trying to keep her actors calm during this nail-biting event. Constance was a true asset to this show. Karissa added her ebullient presence as Augusta "Gus" Head, a star-struck coat check girl who is destined for bigger and better things upon her arrival to The Big Apple. Not bad for someone looking to further her career in "The Bright Lights of Broadway".

I had to catch Bill Solley one more time as he was wonderful as the show's director Sir Frank Finger. His mannerisms reminded me of the late, great Jack Cassidy who also was instrumental in many theatrical efforts. Bill was a mirror image of this iconic actor and resembled him physically. A carbon copy if you ask me! His comic relief truly added lots of zest to this play.

This time we save the BEST for last as I had the pleasure of mingling with Jackie DiGiorgis who owned the role of actress Virginia Noyes as she abandoned her film career to take center stage in reviving her career. The North Adams, Massachusetts native portrayed a pill popping leading lady with the mouth of a truck driver as her wit and wisdom regarding the entertainment business was spot on. She and I posed for a close-up selfie in this prized photo (see featured image) as a Berkshire resident represented the show and seized the moment in my eyes. Her character will ALWAYS remain with me in my heart! BRAVO, JACKIE!

Karissa always manages to make me laugh when we take photos after a fantastic show. Here is another selfie (see below) where she remains calm and I am letting loose as this show left me with a constant amount of smiles.

Director Stephen Sanborn guided this cast in high fashion as these events presented in this show truly serve as factual interpretations of curiosity when performers looked forward to critics responses after their debut on stage. The comedy is realistic in nature and served as a war of nerves, but each member of this group supported one another during this nerve wracking experience. There was intensive subject matter and raw language in the show which was used properly and geared toward mature audiences.

BOTTOM LINE: "It's Only A Play" but if ever returns to the stage, I'll be back front row and center to see it again and again! Kudos to ALL involved in this show. My review A + with a capital A. If only, Torch the dog was included, the set would've been complete as his cameos were also a key role in this show.

(Photo images courtesy of Karissa Payson)

(Featured image photo courtesy of Jackie DiGiorgis)

(Photo and slide images of "It's Only A Play" featured in this article exclusively used by permission from the show's director, Stephen Sanborn)

