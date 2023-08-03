These Items You Cannot Throw Away In Massachusetts

These Items You Cannot Throw Away In Massachusetts

There are two types of people in the world. There's the folks who really have trouble parting with things and there's the folks who love to throw things away. I'm absolutely the latter. I really enjoy minimalism, although I'm not a purist. 😁

I had some old carpet that was cut up into pieces that I needed to dispose of for my mother, and I was wondering about that. In bulk, carpet may be refused by your local trash company, but other than that, it's fair game. Carpet padding can be recycled, however.

I know it can be annoying, but there are rules for discarding waste and rightfully so. Most of the time, it's because of reasons concerning the environment. The following list of items cannot be "thrown away" in Massachusetts.

loading...

 It's Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Massachusetts

  • Asphalt, brick, and concrete.
Inspacial
loading...
  • Tires.
nautiluz56
loading...
  • Leaves, yard waste.
moodboard
loading...
  • Glass and metal containers.
Mike Watson
loading...
  • Mattresses.
lindo12345
loading...
  • Textiles.
Eileen Bach
loading...
  • Recyclable paper.
nuttakit
loading...
  • Paint (not solid).
James E. Hernandez
loading...

As far as paint goes, they sell paint hardener at any local hardware store. It's super cheap as well, just pour it in and let it dry!

For the rest of the banned items in Massachusetts, go here.

Since the first waste bans were introduced, Massachusetts municipalities and businesses - often supported by MassDEP grants and technical assistance - have developed new infrastructure to collect banned items and other discarded materials, and to divert them from disposal to reuse and recycling.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: Massachusetts, trash, Illegal, law
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM