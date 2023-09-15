If you're looking for the perfect little fun getaway for the family this fall, this Massachusetts railroad gem is the answer. Offering both scenic rides with tons of fall foliage in the best part of the state, plus Santa toward the end of the season, you're really in for a nice treat.

The Hoosac Valley Train Ride in Adams, MA

Early Fall: Foliage

You can enjoy a one hour long train ride through the scenic beautiful Berkshires during the prettiest time of year, the fall.

Learn all about the history of the Berkshire Hills.

Kids Love Trains. You Love Trains. We All Love Trains.

Tim Doherty Tim Doherty loading...

Hoosac Valley Railroad Hoosac Valley Railroad loading...

Tim Doherty Tim Doherty loading...

The Hoosac Valley Train Ride in Adam's MA

Late Fall: Tinseliner - Christmas Scenic Trains (Santa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoosac Valley Train (@hoosac_valley_train)

Tim Doherty Tim Doherty loading...

Berkshire Hoosac Valley Tim Doherty Berkshire Hoosac Valley Tim Doherty loading...

My children's favorite movie during the upcoming holidays is The Polar Express. Don't miss out on the opportunity to take the family on some cool 100 year-old restored train cars and have some real fun.

Fall foliage train rides start on Sept. 23 and run through October 22. The Christmas themed rides start on November 24 and go through December 17. Get tickets here.