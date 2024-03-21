This Massachusetts Town Just Banned Fossil Fuels

The times are changing when it comes to regulations to prevent further climate change. As polarizing as the topic can be, the town of Lexington, Massachusetts has a new fossil fuel bylaw that goes into effect on Thursday.

The ban would prevent the installation of piping infrastructure of fossil fuels including natural gas, propane, oil, and more.

The bylaw restricts the installation of new on-site fossil fuel infrastructure for new construction and major renovations (gut jobs).

With 73% of Lexington's greenhouse gas emissions coming from buildings, this is an essential step to ensure new buildings are part of the solution, not the problem. -lexingtonma.gov

The town’s new regulations ban installing piping for natural gas, propane and other fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations. Exceptions include research laboratories, hospitals, and large multi-family buildings using gas or propane for water heating. Gas stoves and fireplaces are also exempt from Lexington’s version of the legislation. -lexobserver.org

We are currently constructing a new mud room and two-car garage at our home in western Massachusetts. Our contractor and excavation provider just informed me the other day that Massachusetts as a whole will eventually no longer allow new builds with fossil fuels such as propane and natural gas for heat. Everything will be electric.

The state's new energy code takes effect on July 1, 2024

The HERS energy code (Home Energy Rating System) is requiring a stronger score when it comes to your homes energy efficiency. This law requires all new builds to have thicker sheetrock, more effective insulation in your walls, etc.

The energy savings you'll see is likely to outweigh your initial investment in product required by the new energy law.

