Despite the fact Summer is unofficially over now that we're past Labor Day, we are in the midst of one of the warmer weeks (if not warmest) this year in Massachusetts. While we're currently looking at temperatures riding steadily in the 70s for highs throughout this week, there are certainly some warmer spots than others. So, what are the warmest cities and towns in Massachusetts traditionally?

As we're just about to the midpoint of June, we're definitely going to see warmer days ahead. Regardless of where you reside in the Bay State, it's likely there is somewhere within your region that is just a little warmer than the rest of the cities or towns surrounding it. So, where are the warmest cities and towns throughout each region of Massachusetts?

According to the source, known as 'Current Results', we can break down these warmest towns throughout the state.

Eastern MA - Brockton

You would need to go south of Boston, and into Plymouth County to find the warmest town in the eastern region of the state. Brockton has an average high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cape Cod & Islands - Edgartown, MA (in Martha's Vineyard)

Edgartown, which is a part of Martha's Vineyard is a small town that has an annual temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warmer than any of the other towns within that coastal region.

Central MA - Westfield

In the central part of the Bay State, we head a little west of Springfield to the city of Westfield. There, they have an annual average high temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

Western MA - North Adams

As we travel into the Berkshires, the warmest town that you will find is in the northern area of Berkshire County. North Adams has an annual average temperature of 58 degrees Fahrenheit, albeit the coldest high temperature of any region.

So, now you know where the warmest spots are in each region throughout the state of Massachusetts. Also, if you're wondering what the record high temperature is in the state, that would be a scorching 107 degrees Fahrenheit, set back on August 2, 1975 in New Bedford.

It's one of the warmest weeks of the year, throughout the Bay State, Massachusetts. Keep cool and stay hydrated!

