Some Big Legal Issues are Affecting a Popular Eatery in Massachusetts

As we all know many people throughout the Baystate love to start off their day with a coffee, some doughnuts, or other breakfast delights from Dunkin.' After all, there's a reason for the slogan "America Runs on Dunkin'. The Massachusetts-based eatery was founded in Quincy and is currently headquartered in Canton. Dunkin' is such a popular choice that there are over 12,000 locations in the world and over 1,000 of those are in Massachusetts.

While It is True That People Love Dunkin,' The Massachusetts-based company is Going Through Some Rough Patches

With all the love that consumers have for Dunkin', the company has run into some hot water as of late. It was recently reported that in Massachusetts, more than $500,000 in fines have been levied against Dunkin' for violating child employment protections. According to Hoodline, incidents of these child labor violations include teenagers being required to work more than nine hours in a single day. Another instance includes 21 underage workers working excessive hours in 12 locations throughout Bristol, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties.

The Child Labor Violations Aren't Limited to Massachusetts as Similar Incidents are Happening in Other States That Have Dunkin' Franchises

The Dunkin' child labor violations don't end in Massachusetts as there have been incidents in other states including Maryland and West Virginia where nearly 20 minors were unlawfully employed along with other violations. These recent child labor violations aren't new for Dunkin' as the company has been in hot water over the past couple of years with other incidents which you can read about by going here.

