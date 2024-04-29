First Case of New Deadly Tick-Born Illness Confirmed in This Massachusetts Town

Massachusetts is a wonderful state to live, work, and visit. From its picturesque Berkshire mountains to the stunning city skyline of Boston, and out to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, there is something for everyone.

Aside from its natural beauty, quality of life in Massachusetts also scores high on national rankings. From the job market to public education, health care, and more, state residents are fairing well.

Massachusetts is also one of the safest states to live in, not only safe from crime but safe from natural dangers as well. Besides some long, nasty winters, Massachusetts is usually safe from hurricanes, tornados, and earthquakes, that plague other parts of the country.

The Bay State also doesn't have a ton of natural predators either. Deadly wildlife does exist in Massachusetts but it's not nearly as much of a threat as it is in other areas of the U.S. However, there are some insects that residents should avoid and ticks are at the top of that list. We know the bugs that plague the northeast and carry possibly fatal diseases, such as Lyme, but a new tick-born illness has been confirmed in Massachusetts.

Confirmed Case of New-Tick Born Illness in Massachusetts

Most people know the threat that tick-born illnesses like Lyme pose to the folks who live in the northeast, but there is a new rare and possibly fatal that has been confirmed in Massachusetts.

In the town of Sharon, Massachusetts, public health officials have confirmed a case of Powassan virus. According to officials, Powassan is a new form of Lyme, which is very rare, but can be transmitted by infected ticks. Although rare, cases have been increasing recently in the northeast and Great Lakes area of the U.S.

Public health officials are warning residents to take precautions against the tick-borne disease an reminding residents that most bites occur during late spring, early summer, and mid-fall when ticks are most active.