Topgolf Opening Soon In Massachusetts

Indoor golf simulators have become popular over the years as they enable fans to enjoy the game all year round. Topgolf locations take golf simulation to the next level for sure.

The popular golf and social spot, Topgolf, is opening more locations around the country and the first Massachusetts is slated to open later on this fall.

Topgolf Boston-Canton

777 Dedham St. in Canton, MA

The new complex is located along Dedham Street and I-95 approximately 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston. The venue has been redeveloped at the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility. Construction has seen a few delays and now looks to be on target for an anticipated opening in late 2023.-newengland.golf

90 climate controlled bays on three floors, food and drink, plus hundreds of HDTVs are all in store for the new spot.

Topgolf Boston-Canton will be the second of only two locations in New England.

Topgolf Rhode Island opened recently on Oct. 6 in Cranston just miles from Providence.

Just over 80 locations of the sports entertainment complex are now open in the U.S.

Topgolf provides all weather hitting bays with state of the art precision technology.

Our patented technology allows you to track your golf ball and accurately score each shot based on the target it enters. Which also means we can’t get into the details of how it actually works.

Topgolf venues are also adding Toptracer technology, allowing you to see a real-time trace of your ball's flight path as well as insights into speed, distance, angle and accuracy. Basically, everything you’d ever want to know about your shot.

Topgolf Basic Info

Open in all weather

Reservations are recommended, not required

Open to all ages, under 16 need to be with an adult

Bring your own clubs or rent for FREE

11 foot spaced bays, 6 can play at a time

Food and Drink (alcohol)

Events and Parties can be booked

