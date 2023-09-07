We love the '90s here in Massachusetts and the "I love the '90s tour" is coming back around!

What Is "The I Love The '90s Tour"?

The tour collectively features artists such as Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, All 4 One, Young MC, Tag Team, and more.

They don't always play together, however.

Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Rob Base, and Montell Jordan will be playing the last date of The Big E this year in Springfield, MA on October 1.

Vanilla Ice (Rob Van Winkle), now 56 years-old, got his name because he was the only white kid (vanilla) in his neighborhood break dancing when he was only 14. His moves were so smooth they looked like was sliding on ice (ice).

Ice has been seen over the years on reality TV shows as well as doing personal videos on Cameo.

The Big E this year is featuring other artists such as Vertical Horizon, Third Eye Blind, Puddle Of Mudd, Jimmy Eat World, Nicky Youre and much more as they do every year.