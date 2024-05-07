Vehicles Not Responsible For 25% Excise Tax In Massachusetts

Downtowns and other main roads in many communities are seeing a more and more bike lanes pop up. The goal is to allow space and infrastructure for as many people and modes of transportation alike.

Cars dominated roadways for years in the commonwealth, but not everyone has a car. Walkers, e-scooters, wheelchairs, bicycles, powered bikes and more account for modes of transportation.

What is Massachusetts excise tax?

If you have a registered motor vehicle or trailer in Massachusetts you have to pay a yearly tax for "the roads" called excise tax.

attachment-438305858_10161231329227943_7102895142149750986_n loading...

If you own a vehicle, especially a newer one, you know this yearly pain.

The excise tax rate in Massachusetts is 25%

The excise rate is $25 per $1,000 of your vehicle's value. It is charged for a full calendar year and billed by the community where the vehicle is usually garaged. -mass.gov

It doesn't matter if you lease, finance, or pay cash, you're on the hook for 25% for every thousand dollars that vehicle is worth and it suckkks.

attachment-IMG_7949 loading...

If bike lanes are taking up roadways, should owners be on the hook for some excise? Unlikely, however these vehicles are exempt from the 25% excise tax in Massachusetts

Trains and trolleys, including trackless trolleys

Vehicles used for purposes other than transporting property and that are incapable of being driven at a speed more than 12 miles per hour, and that are either: Used exclusively for building, repairing and maintaining highways, or Designed especially for use elsewhere than on the traveled part of ways.

Wheelchairs owned and operated by invalids and operated or guided by a person on foot

Motorized bicycles

New York And Massachusetts Attorney Generals Announce Lawsuit Against Volkswagen Getty Images loading...