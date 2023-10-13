Bizarre Items That Walmart In MA Is Now Locking Up

Walmart

With respect to Massachusetts retailers who are losing tons of money due to the rampant retail theft, some items I saw locked up in my local Walmart was eye opening.

attachment-IMG_7164 loading...

Loss In The Millions Range

Companies like Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Home Depot have been sounding the alarm on retail theft in recent months. Missing inventory was talked about more during this previous quarter’s earnings call than any quarter on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. -usatoday.com

We recently had the police chief and DA for Berkshire County on our radio show and they said the dollar range in theft was in the millions for our local Walmart, Market 32, and Home Depot.

Walking Through Walmart in Western Massachusetts Today, I Saw All Of These Items Locked Up...

Collagen Peptides

Used for aging skin and osteoarthritis and more, these products were behind doors that sounded an alert to get a customer service rep's attention.

attachment-IMG_7166 loading...

5 Hour Energy Drinks

attachment-IMG_7165 loading...

Nicorette

attachment-IMG_7167 loading...

Razors (These Have Been in Anti-Theft Devices For Years)

attachment-IMG_7168 loading...

Dental White Strips

attachment-IMG_7169 loading...

Car Stereos, Speakers

attachment-IMG_7170 loading...

Baby Formula, Monitors

attachment-IMG_7172 loading...

Golf Balls! (People Steal These on the Regular)?

attachment-IMG_7173 loading...

This Was The Most Bizarre To See... Men's Socks, Underwear and a lot of it!

attachment-IMG_7177 loading...

attachment-IMG_7175 loading...

attachment-IMG_7176 loading...

attachment-IMG_7180 loading...

attachment-IMG_7179 loading...

Video Games

attachment-IMG_7181 loading...

attachment-IMG_7182 loading...

Retail theft in the U.S. is as big of a problem as it's ever been. Be it a byproduct of the pandemic, inflation, weak district attorneys, ubiquitous social media smash and grab videos, or a combination, stores across the country lost about $86bn in retail theft in 2022. That number is projected to hit $115bn in 2023.

Organized retail crime is three or more people. One person may be driving the car, one person is distracting inside the store, and the third person is actually stealing the merchandise.

So, it's expanded from shoplifting, now it's organized retail crime. I'm not talking someone stealing diapers or baby formula, I'm talking about people stealing substantial items that they sell on the black market. -Berkshire DA Tim Shugrue