This Popular MA Metropolis Has Become A TRUE Boom Town

Massachusetts is filled with rich history and many firsts – the first telephone, the first Thanksgiving, and the first post office. Today, nearly 6.8 million people call the Bay state home.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

If you’re looking to move to Massachusetts, you may be wondering what cities are currently most popular. To help you out, Redfin compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Massachusetts that saw the largest population increase between 2017 and 2021.

attachment-Worcester-Aerial View loading...

Worcester takes the top spot as the fastest-growing city in Massachusetts They are the second largest city in New England, not too far away from Boston. Worcester is known for its many colleges and universities and also has a robust manufacturing industry. The current population of 205,950 residents is an increase of 11% from 2017.

attachment-Worcester-I290 loading...

It’s no surprise that many people are moving there as local residents and visitors can check out a diverse arts and entertainment scene. the city has a plethora of history and diverse selection of museums and entertainment venues that you can check out during your daily excursion as you can check out a diverse arts and entertainment scene. Let's not forget they also have a variety of unique restaurants where you can sample the fare.

attachment-Worcester Railers loading...

The DCU Center on Foster Street is also a major destination as the indoor arena and convention center complex in the downtown area hosts a variety of events, including concerts, sporting events, family shows, conventions, trade-shows and meetings. You can also check out a Worcester Railers hockey game during the fall, winter and early spring. For a list of events, check out their web site by going here.

If you are curious, these urban areas round out the top 5 including Lawrence, Brockton, Revere and Medford.

attachment-Worcester City Hall loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Upon arrival, there is never a dull moment to experience this fantastic Bay State city in it's finest glory. I'll tag along for the road trip!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the web site, https://www.redfin.com/blog/fastest-growing-cities-in-massachusetts/)