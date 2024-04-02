WARNING IN MA: Don’t Do This With Eclipse Glasses

The solar eclipse is on the mind of millions here in the Northeast. The last solar eclipse was in 2017, but nowhere near the path of totality was Massachusetts. Traffic heading to the north and west of Massachusetts is expected to be a major event as people hope to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

WARNING: Don't Do This In MA With Eclipse Glasses

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Officials are warning drivers in Massachusetts not to wear their eclipse glasses and drive. This may sound obvious and redundant, but it's very dangerous.

If you're wearing the right kind of eclipse glasses, you should barely be able to see anything at all because the black polymer used in the lenses is about 100,000 times stronger than sunglass lenses. Not exactly what you want for safe driving. -cbsnews.com

Do Not Wear Eclipse Glasses and Drive!

A photo of former President Trump with wife Melania and son Barron from August of 2017 when last local law enforcement advised the public not to drive with glasses on.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How dark will it get in Massachusetts?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Not as dark as you think.

Cities and towns within the swath of 100% solar eclipse totality, which is about 115 miles wide, will experience dark enough conditions to see stars for a couple of minutes. For the rest of us, even though Massachusetts will witness 93-95% totality, it won't be that dark. That's why so many are traveling to witness the 100% zone.

Massachusetts won't experience the darkness you may think it would being under 95% totality. You will see some cool moon shaped shadows on the ground though!

Photo Credit: Tim Buckley Photo Credit: Tim Buckley loading...