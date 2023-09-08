Western Mass. Residents Share Storm Damage Photos
A late summer heat wave culminated with some severe thunderstorms on Thursday night in Western Massachusetts. Just before 9:00 p.m. a band of severe thunderstorms passed through Berkshire County from the southwestern part of the state.
North Adams, MA
It started as what looked like heat lightning from a distance, but then the real thing hit. Gusting around 50 MPH at times, the wind blew, knocking over trash toters, lawn chairs, and whatever else was in the way. Heavy rain pounded windshields of anyone driving at the time.
Pittsfield, MA
Constant brilliant streaks of light lit up the night sky with deafening thunder. It was definitely the worst the county had seen this year as far as thunderstorm activity goes.
Additional Thunderstorms This Weekend
Saturday and Sunday's forecast calls for more storms with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's.
Slater & Marjo were encouraging anyone who had some photos of the storm's impact to share them with us.
Pittsfield, MA (Photo taken at night during a lightning strike)!
Pittsfield, MA (Debris Damages Glass Window)
Pittsfield, MA
Canaan, NY (Over 200 lbs)
Northfield, MA
Scattered power outages were a problem, but thankfully not widespread. Debris littered roads for Thursday's morning commute.