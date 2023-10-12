Police officers have been joking for years that all firefighters do is eat, sleep, and occasionally save a kitten from a tree.

Well, sometimes it's true! Firefighters in Pittsfield, Massachusetts saved a cat from a tree and its owner was super grateful. A video was posted to TikTok on Wednesday.

Pittsfield Firefighters Rescue a Cat from a Tree!

How Often Do Cats Get Saved From Trees In Massachusetts?

Well, not often, but not for a reason you might think...

The reality is that most fire departments will not rescue cats out of trees. This is mainly for two reasons. The first is because they have to be ready to respond to any human emergencies. They don’t want to be in the middle of a cat rescue when an emergency call comes in. catinatreerescue.com

Cats are amazing climbers and will usually come down from a tree when they calm down according to cat experts. The reason they love to climb trees is to nap and/or view potential danger or prey.

"The Departed" Matt Damon Quote

This didn't age well for obvious reasons, but it was a memorable one. Matt Damon's character in "The Departed" (2006), Sgt. Sullivan talks a bunch of crap after the fire department beat the police department in a rugby game during training for the MSP.

"Go save a kitten from a tree..." he said to the firefighters as they walked off the field.