Intoxicated, Aggressive Driver Assaults Massachusetts State Troopers, Arrested on Firearms Charges

State Police arrested a 45-year-old woman in western Massachusetts Wednesday after a motor vehicle crash on Route 57.

According to a release from the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Jonathan Blanchard, assigned to State Police-Springfield, responded to a motor vehicle crash at the Agawam Rotary on Route 57 in Agawam shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 18.

Upon his arrival, several Agawam Police Officers were on the scene, along with Trooper Timothy Fanion. While attempting to assess the situation Troopers and Officers approached the operator of one of the vehicles, identified as Catherine Hassen, 45, of Enfield, Conn., and immediately observed her attitude to be aggressive and belligerent.

While engaging her in conversation, Troopers detected signs of impairment suspected to be caused by both alcohol and drugs. After a short time, Hansen became combative and kicked Trooper Fanion, at which point Troopers and Officers escorted her to the ground. Once on the ground, she was placed in handcuffs. While attempting to assist her to her feet, Hansen began spitting in the direction of Officers and remained non-compliant.

After Hansen was fully under the control of Officers on scene, she was escorted to a cruiser and secured for transport to the Springfield Barracks for booking on charges relating to intoxicated operation, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Prior to her transport to the barracks, Troopers conducted a tow inventory of the contents inside her vehicle. During the inventory Troopers located a loaded .45 caliber pistol, firearm parts, numerous magazines, and hundreds of rounds of various style ammunition. Hansen is not licensed to possess firearms.

Later, during the investigation of the actual crash, it was discovered Hansen was operating her vehicle at a high rate of speed into the rotary when she struck another vehicle. Several occupants in the unsuspecting vehicle were injured in the collision and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Upon the completion of booking, Hansen was scheduled to appear at Westfield District Court on the following charges: Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicating Drugs, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Refusal to Identify Self to Police, Failure to Yield,

and Marked Lanes Violation.