What Happened Inside This Massachusetts Mall?

A defunct mall in western Massachusetts was rented recently to a group of Airsoft enthusiasts for adult game of "army". Airsoft is a survival game similar to that of paintball where players mock war like scenarios with airsoft guns (compressed air and pellets).

The mall is closed, but a Target location adjacent to the building is open and busy. Some patrons over the weekend may have been freaked out!

The Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough has been closed for a years and is awaiting tear down and property redevelopment, but was rented by Cohorts Entertainment (Thomas O'Rourke SVP), according to the Berkshire Eagle.

O’Rourke is the owner/producer of MSATO, which stands for Military Simulation And Tactical Operation, “a company that specializes in adventure events,” according to his LinkedIn page. These events often take on more militaristic themes and scenarios than the cops-and-robbers one set in the Berkshire Mall over the weekend.

Can you think of anything more fun than this? Every kid's childhood fantasy was realized last weekend when a group of adults got to run around a vacant mall and play army. Nobody was hurt and the local fire department even showed up to secure the scene in case of fire or injury.

Airsoft Gun Legality

In the United States, Federal Law states that airsoft guns are not firearms. They are legal for all ages. However, in some states, their definition of ‘firearm’ does allow for the inclusion of airsoft guns.

Is this a regular thing at the Berkshire Mall?

The owner (Jay Jones) of the mall said he wouldn't be against renting the mall while it still exists for use of something similar to what they did over the weekend, but there is no plan for anything at this time.