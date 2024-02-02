Why Massachusetts Will Never Host The Super Bowl

Why Massachusetts Will Never Host The Super Bowl

Has there ever been a Super Bowl in Massachusetts? No. Will there be? No. Why?

Super Bowl LVIII is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Ticket prices are anywhere between $5,000 and $45,000.

Why Massachusetts Will Never Host a NFL Super Bowl

Taylor Swift. That's why. I'm kidding of course. Swift has done a ton for viewership as of late, and her beau is in the big game this year.

Getty Images
loading...

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA has never and most likely never host a Super Bowl game

The NFL usually chooses locations (cities) that are accommodating to a large number of travelers, hotels etc. The other reasons? Weather, a dome, and usually a stadium on the newer side.

Gillette, home to of the New England Patriots, opened in 2002 and holds 65,878 people. The stadium is open and is not domed.

loading...

While the strategy somewhat makes sense from the NFL's perspective from an entertainment standpoint, it has led to about half of the team's stadiums never getting a chance to host a Super Bowl. -sportskeeda.com

States that have held Super Bowls include:

  • Georgia
  • Texas
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • California
  • Minnesota
  • Louisiana
  • Indiana
Getty Images
loading...

Future Super Bowl Locations

Super Bowl LIX (2025) Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl LX (2026) Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Foxborough
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM