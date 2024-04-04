Why This Massachusetts Bridge Is So World Famous

News of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore has shocked and saddened millions here in the U.S. It has also brought the topic of bridges to recent conversation in the country!

Boston's Tobin Bridge was definitely an early memory of mine. The ugly pea green massive steel hollo-bolted structure that provides transportation over the Mystic River into or out of Boston was pretty cool to drive over as a kid.

The Tobin will always remind me of trips to Fenway Park or The Museum of Science. There is another bridge over the Charles River that is even more famous, however.

The Boston University Bridge

This world famous bridge is known for something really unique. This spot visually combines 4 modes of transportation if you catch the right moment.

At this bridge you can see a plane fly over a car crossing over a train running on a track over a boat in the water below, and it's amazing to witness. It's the train part of this equation that really makes this unique, right?

It's the bridge where a boat can float beneath a train, cruising beneath a car, all while a plane soars above. An everyday sight for many of us, but a mind-bender for those not from around here.

Growing up in Boston, it was a fun game trying to spot all four modes of transportation at once. On certain clear days, when the traffic's just right and you're standing at the perfect vantage point, it almost feels orchestrated – a choreographed performance of Boston's eclectic modes of transportation. -secretboston.com

The Boston University Bridge was built in 1928. The Boston University Bridge, originally the Cottage Farm Bridge and commonly referred to as the BU Bridge, is a steel truss through arch bridge with a suspended deck carrying Route 2 over the Charles River, connecting the Boston University campus to Cambridge, Massachusetts. -wikipedia

The Boston University Bridge in October 2023

