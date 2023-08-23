America’s Oldest School Is Here In Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett ( now known as Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school. Now that it's back-to-school season, nothing is more appropriate than this particular topic.

So, what is the oldest school in America that happens to be in Massachusetts?

We take you to Boston Latin School (BLS) a public exam school located at 78 Avenue Louis Pasteur in Boston. Established in the year 1635 making it the oldest school in the United States of America. Fundraising and donations were the source of revenue versus by tax funds. Captain John Hall was the first graduate in 1637. Considering the fact that it is a Latin School, Sumus Primi which means "we the first" in Latin is their motto.

In more current times, this school is actually home to many variety sports athletics including a football which hasn't won its league or made the playoffs since 1987. Pretty sad right? Although in the Spring of 2019, the boys' varsity volleyball team took home its first DCL championship title since 2006.

In 2007, the school made the list of top 20 High Schools in the United States according to U.S. News & World Report magazine. In 2011, it earned the "Blue Ribbon School of Excellence", the Department of Education's highest award. As of 2018, it is listed on the "gold medal" list ranking 48 out of the top 100 high schools in the United States by U.S. New & World Report. Last but not least in 2019, the school was listed as the top-rated school Boston area by U.S. News & World Report and number 33 in national rankings.

Have you ever attended this school? Let us know on our station app.

