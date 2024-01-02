BE ALERT! Snow Storms Are Coming To Massachusetts

BE ALERT! Snow Storms Are Coming To Massachusetts

Getty Images

First of all, happy new year! Now that we're officially in the winter of 2024, there is now hope that Massachusetts could see some snow after all this season. Even though I don't mind a mild winter but that skiers and snowmobilers beg to differ.

When could Massachusetts see this snow?

Get our free mobile app
WBZ/CBS News Boston
loading...

Pictured above is not a mistake. Besides ski resorts that make their snow, there is literally no impact of snow across the region. But this could all change for Monday as according to NBC10 Boston, Clouds will thicken on Wednesday ahead of a storm system that is going to be rolling out of the Midwest. As this system passes and develops, it will have the ability to generate precipitation of patchy light snow early in the day. As a result it's possible for Western Massachusetts to be placed in the 6 to 12 inch range.

They also made aware that you may see some outrageous snow maps being posted on social media this week and to not go by them until a final decision is made by the end of the week. Snow predictions are always overdone this far in advance which always seems to cause a panic for many New England residents. So, no need to stock up on milk and bread just yet.

Of course, nothing compares to what happened when Massachusetts saw 2 feet of snow. Also well known as the blizzard of 1978!

Were you around during the Blizzard of 1978? Tell us more about your experience in our app! 

Get our free mobile app

Winter Storm Preparation

Essentials to help you through an extended winter storm

Gallery Credit: Dr. T

Winter Storm Tips

If you're new to Wyoming and the cold, here are some winter storm tips if you must travel during these times.

Gallery Credit: Adlynn Jamaludin, Townsquare Media Laramie

7 Things You Need To Be Ready For A Winter Storm

We can learn from previous winter storms to know exactly what we can do to be best prepared for snow and inclement weather. 

Gallery Credit: Credit Unsplash

Filed Under: winter weather
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM