Check Out These Winter Activities to Do in Massachusetts

Let's just say this, I have a lot of friends that are always saying how they can't stand the cold weather and can't wait for those warm summer days again. I don't say I disagree because I am a summer person I will say. But let's take a moment to appreciate what we have in the winter here in the Baystate.

Ice Fishing is a big sport especially in the wintertime. Like the Sixth Annual Fishing Derby put on by the Cheshire Fire Department coming up on Sunday February 12th!

Get our free mobile app

attachment-326569731_527427019484606_7508423223708705600_n loading...

EARLY REGISTRATION AVAILABLE! Tickets for the derby will be available starting this weekend! We will be selling them at the Cheshire Rod & Gun Club Swap Meet on Saturday. They will also be available at B & R Bait Shop in Cheshire, and at Cheshire Sporting Goods until derby day. A HUGE THANK YOU to all of the raffle prize donors so far: PUBLIC eat + drink District kitchen & bar Aj’s Trailside Pub Mingo’s Sports Bar Biggins Diggins Bright Ideas Brewing Cheshire Sporting Goods Dave’s Sporting Goods Heritage Tip Ups Scot Garner Colin Haas Laina Main Ronnie’s Cycle Whitney’s Farm HD Reynolds Berkshire Outfitters Hobby World Pittsfield Home Depot Pittsfield Walmart Williamstown Aubuchon JCB Lawncare B & R Bait Bedard Bros. Auto Sales Grazie Italian Ristorante Tres Nenos Taqueria The Todd Family The Lewis Family

Cheshire Fire Department Facebook Page Cheshire Fire Department Facebook Page loading...

More Winter Festivities Will Be Announced Soon So Stay Tuned for Updates!

Here they are: 25 Winter Life Hacks That Just May Change Your Life