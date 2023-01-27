Check Out These Winter Activities to Do in Massachusetts
Let's just say this, I have a lot of friends that are always saying how they can't stand the cold weather and can't wait for those warm summer days again. I don't say I disagree because I am a summer person I will say. But let's take a moment to appreciate what we have in the winter here in the Baystate.
Ice Fishing is a big sport especially in the wintertime. Like the Sixth Annual Fishing Derby put on by the Cheshire Fire Department coming up on Sunday February 12th!
Get our free mobile app
EARLY REGISTRATION AVAILABLE!Tickets for the derby will be available starting this weekend! We will be selling them at the Cheshire Rod & Gun Club Swap Meet on Saturday. They will also be available at B & R Bait Shop in Cheshire, and at Cheshire Sporting Goods until derby day.A HUGE THANK YOU to all of the raffle prize donors so far:PUBLIC eat + drinkDistrict kitchen & barAj’s Trailside PubMingo’s Sports BarBiggins DigginsBright Ideas BrewingCheshire Sporting GoodsDave’s Sporting GoodsHeritage Tip UpsScot GarnerColin HaasLaina MainRonnie’s CycleWhitney’s FarmHD ReynoldsBerkshire OutfittersHobby WorldPittsfield Home DepotPittsfield WalmartWilliamstown AubuchonJCB LawncareB & R BaitBedard Bros. Auto SalesGrazie Italian RistoranteTres Nenos TaqueriaThe Todd FamilyThe Lewis Family
And many more!! - Cheshire Fire Department Facebook Page
More Winter Festivities Will Be Announced Soon So Stay Tuned for Updates!
Here they are: 25 Winter Life Hacks That Just May Change Your Life
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.