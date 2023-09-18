Christopher Lloyd Spotted In This Small Berkshire MA. Town

When you think of Christopher Lloyd, what movie do you think of? Great Scott! Back To The Future of course! Lloyd was born on October 22, 1938, in Stamford, Connecticut, this versatile actor has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his remarkable talent and iconic roles. His career began on the stage, but it was in the world of film and television that he truly made his mark. Perhaps best known for his portrayal of Doc Brown in the beloved "Back to the Future" trilogy, Lloyd's portrayal of the eccentric scientist remains a timeless classic. His chemistry with Michael J. Fox in the series is often hailed as one of the greatest on-screen partnerships in cinema history.

Being that was he born in New England, it's no surprise that he's attached to the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

So, which Berkshire town was he spotted in?

A good friend of mine, his mom works in the kitchen at the Clark Art Institute Williamstown. I just happened to be scrolling through Facebook Friday afternoon when she posted this on her wall:

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown is a very touristy attraction so it's no surprise a celebrity may turn up every now and then. Fun fact, I've had the privilege of meeting myself Christopher Lloyd unintentionally at a wedding gig that I was helping my brother with 13 years ago in North Adams. He was related to the couple involved in the wedding and only wanted to be referred to as "The Minister." Which makes total sense since wedding days are meant to be special for the Bride and Groom.

However, I did secretly get his autograph and photo which unfortunately got misplaced. If I ever come across it, I will definitely share it with you.

Dear Mr. Lloyd,

If you are reading this right now and you happen to be in the Berkshires again, please get in touch with us by ether calling our Pittsfield offices or contacting by email as we would love to chat with you on the radio as a guest sometime. Plus a lot of us are of course huge fans of Back to the Future, and our staff here at Townsquare Berkshire would love to meet you!

- Ryan Pause, Morning Show Personality on New Country 94.7

