Dunkin’s Worst Drive-Thru In Massachusetts

Before we go into details, a reminder that this post is not intended to bash a business in any way shape or form as they're well liked and supported very well. We can certainly agree that us New Englanders or should I say us Americans tend to use a drive-thru more than dining inside. Why? We're on the go a lot more than ever and have places to be all at once. So, a quick pitstop through the drive-thru is always the best bet. Except if the line is super long or cramped like this one, we're about to talk about.

That's right, this is Dunkin' in the beautiful city (where I live) of North Adams, Massachusetts. I mean look how close it is to the road and how close it is to McDonald's. America Runs on Dunkin' especially in Massachusetts and there's no doubt this drive-thru in North Adams is pretty tight.

Behind it, you'll find a parking lot adjacent to the Elks. Anytime I go through this drive-thru I have to take precautions when maneuvering like trying not to scrap the curb on the side in the process. Like I said, I go to this Dunkin' almost every day and having nothing bad to say as the staff is very friendly and always has my order made fresh. So, if you plan to visit Dunkin' in North Adams, just use caution when entering the drive-thru. Especially for those that drive big vehicles like pickup trucks. Thankfully my Toyota Highlander has no issues getting through.

So, what do you think? Is this the Worst Drive-Thru in Massachusetts or are their other ones that are worst? Hit me up on our station app because I'm really curious now.

