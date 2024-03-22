Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Even though the groundhog claims he predicted an "Early Spring." But we all know what ends up happening in the end.

What do we expect for snow as Massachusetts heads into Spring? Keeping scrolling for the latest forecast.

According to the farmer's almanac the coldest months predicted that January which was to be particularly stormy, snowy and wet, with the potential for lots of rain and sleet. An East Coast storm was also expected to bring heavy snowfall, cold rain and frigid temperatures during the second week of February. But did it really happen?

Meanwhile, The almanac also said that March “could go out like a lion” with an extended forecast calling for “wild swings in the thermometer along with East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to the area during the first week of the month. 50/50 chance I'll say.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR AN UP-TO-DATE FORECAST:

Here's a photo I snapped 4 years ago today of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:

Of course, forecasts predictions are not always 100% accurate but we did get ideas on what we expected this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare.

I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year.

UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AS OF FRIDAY, 3/22/2024:

Action Recommended Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions

Issued By Albany - NY, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area The northern and central Taconics of eastern New York and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts

Description ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY... WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. WHERE...The northern and central Taconics of eastern New York and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Saturday. IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will initially spread from west to east as snow, before transitioning to a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, and ultimately to all rain. Sheltered valleys may see a later transition to rain and higher accumulations of ice and snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

We also have you covered with Winter Watch!

How much snow do you think we'll get this year? Let us know on our station app.

