Forecast Change: New Snow Totals Predicted For Massachusetts Storm
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Even though the groundhog claims he predicted an "Early Spring." But we all know what ends up happening in the end.
What do we expect for snow as Massachusetts heads into Spring? Keeping scrolling for the latest forecast.
According to the farmer's almanac the coldest months predicted that January which was to be particularly stormy, snowy and wet, with the potential for lots of rain and sleet. An East Coast storm was also expected to bring heavy snowfall, cold rain and frigid temperatures during the second week of February. But did it really happen?
Meanwhile, The almanac also said that March “could go out like a lion” with an extended forecast calling for “wild swings in the thermometer along with East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to the area during the first week of the month. 50/50 chance I'll say.
Here's a photo I snapped 4 years ago today of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:
Of course, forecasts predictions are not always 100% accurate but we did get ideas on what we expected this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare.
I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year.
UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AS OF FRIDAY, 3/22/2024:
