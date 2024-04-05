Gas stations are preparing for a busy Spring Break and Solar Eclipse viewers traveling through or out of Massachusetts. This of course will cause a lot of traffic congestion.

Luckily the average price of gas right now across the Baystate is $3.35 a gallon. But with the most tragic event of the Francis Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland many wondering if gas prices will soon rise again.

Of course we can't forget that summer is just around the corner so it's not bad a idea to plan ahead the worst.

But what if you could plan ahead by stocking up on gasoline for your cars, lawnmowers, or the future in the general? Here's what's allowed in Massachusetts.

If you need to carry or store gasoline, use an approved container. Keep the container in a secure, upright position away from passenger areas, such as in a trunk or pick-up bed. Make sure that fill and vent openings are tightly closed.

Remember, if you need to store gasoline only buy what is it needed, use what you have, and keep it stored away from home and well if you depend on well water.

When it comes to piling up on gasoline, here's what the rules and regulations are according to sec.state.ma.us.

For safety reasons, gasoline or other flammable petroleum product may be transported without a permit in any open vehicle or in a compartment of a closed vehicle separated from the passengers, as long as the total quantity does not to exceed 21 gallons.

