Is It Legal to Rumage Through Someone’s Garbage in Massachusetts?

This is something I can't say I have ever done before. Because who has time to jump into a pile of rubbish on a normal day? Some find it well worth their time so maybe it's just me. Since I happen to know a few people that actually do this once in a blue moon or on a daily basis.

Believe it or not, the commonwealth is one of the most popular states for dumpster diving. How ironic! We have a total of 42 shopping centers and tens of thousands of residential areas to choose from. The most popular cities for dumpster diving are surprisingly rich cities like Back Bay, Charlestown, West Roxbury, South End, Beacon Hill, and West End.

So, Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In The Baystate?

As a matter of fact, there is no law that prohibits any dumpster diving of any kind in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. If anything, it is perfectly permitted in this state. However, if you perform this act without permission, you're at risk of getting slapped with a trespassing charge since all businesses and residential areas are on private property.

If you decide to dumpster dive and it's on public property, permission is not required like when someone decides to leave their garbage for pickup on the sidewalk. In that case, it's anyone's garbage. But again, just be aware of any "No Trespassing Signs" as you can be charged with numerous accounts if performed without permission such as disorderly conduct, illegal dumping, or littering. Of course, entering someone's home with a dumpster in it is also highly illegal.

CHECK OUT THIS LIST OF THE BEST PLACES TO DUMPSTER DIVE:

Construction Sites

Book Stores

Hardware Stores

Yard Sales

Apartment Complexes

Shopping Malls

Toy Stores

While dumpster diving is not illegal in Massachusetts, it is best to do so with caution. Remember, watch for those "No Trespassing Signs."

HAPPY DIGGING!