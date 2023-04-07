Is Parking on The Curb Illegal in Massachusetts?

Let's face it, we've all done this before. Especially when we're in a hurry to get in and get out. I know I'm guilty of it since I do load-in and transport DJ equipment on the side when I'm not on the air. I've always asked myself, is this even legal? Let's dive into Massachusetts Parking Laws according to yourmechanic.com.

Get our free mobile app

Street parking in twilight. Getty Images loading...

Parking laws vary in each individual city and town. Meaning it's a good idea to beware of any traffic laws that exist in that jurisdiction. So, the answer is if you plan parking next to curb, you must be at least 12 feet from the curb especially in a business or residential area. Afterall, they do fail you on a road test if you were to jump the curb during the parallel parking session (which thankfully never happened to me).

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Be aware that parking in bus stops and taxi stands is strictly prohibited in Massachusetts. Be aware of any street cleaning signs and not park in a posted loading zone or 20 feet within an intersection. Drivers are also not allowed to park in a crosswalk nor block driveways. And never park in or on a handicap ramp.

Getty Images/Maskot Getty Images/Maskot loading...

Most importantly, you cannot park within 10 feet of a fire hydrant or a fire lane (yes, I am guilty of parking in a fire lane please don't hate me for it; LOL). Parking the wrong way of traffic is something I also see all the time and is deemed unlawful unless authorized if a police officer pulls you over.

There you have it, is it Illegal to park on the curb in Massachusetts? Short answer is YES.

Now that we understand laws, let's dive into expenses:

Ever wondered what state people are moving to the most?