MA. Customers Could Expect To Pay More For This Item In 2024

Ever since the COVID-19 Pandemic and the rise of inflation, everything has just been too expensive. Whether it's the price of gas or groceries, being able to afford these essentials can be a challenge.

So, what other items are going up in price for 2024?

If you're a big coffee drinker what myself, you can expect yet another price increase in Cumberland Farms Coffee. As know they're famous for their 99 cent, and then $1.29 coffee but according to WBZ/CBS News Boston, this is all going to change. While the small size hot/iced coffees will remain $1.29, you can expect to now pay $1.49 for medium size hot/iced coffees. Large size hot/iced coffees will increase to $1.69. On the plus side, they are adding an extra large size where you'll pay $1.99 for a hot coffee, and $2.29 for an iced coffee.

According to price index, this is a 6% increase from last year.

Below is how customers are responding to the price changes:

"Oh please, go over to Starbucks! You're paying $5 to $6 for a latte or whatever that is," - Wesley Digregorio "I usually come to buy here. Their coffee is $1.29 sometimes. It's cheaper, and their coffee tastes better," - Michael Bailey "Coffee is a loss leader. You go to Cumberland Farms, and you pick up snacks, you pick up gasoline, you might pick up drinks, and, 'Oh yeah! I came here for coffee," - Jay Zagorsky

The reason behind the price increases is according to Jay Zagorsky, an associate at professor Boston University's Questrom School of Business, a lot of the coffee comes from Brazil. Back in 2021 and 2022, Brazil had droughts and heavy frosts which killed a lot of the beans and to this day they are still recovering from it. Despite the price increase, Cumberland Farms is still considered the cheapest coffee in town.

