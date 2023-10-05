New Hardware Store Opening In This Berkshire MA. City

Yesterday, we learned that a well known Hardware store in North Adams is closing its doors after 36 years in business. And how It's a well known fact that times are tough nowadays. Especially when it comes to locally owned businesses where they sometimes have no chance at competing with big companies. Not to mention, we all know by now how hard the pandemic took a hit on everything. You can check out that article here.

So what's in store on the next chapter for Hardware Supplies in North County?

The saying goes, when one door closes, another one opens. Coming up this Saturday, October 7th a new hardware store location with a well known name no other than Dukes Lumber, Hardware, & Contractor Supplies will be having a grand opening celebration!

Where is the new store location?

They're located at 1526 Curran Highway in North Adams in the Robert Hardman Industrial Park. According to their website, you won't be disappointed shopping with them as they've been in the business for over 80 years and offer affordable prices on all of their tools and supplies as well as free estimates on all equipment rentals.

What are the hours and will there be a promotion going on?

Their hours are listed above. Also as part of their grand opening celebration this Saturday, everything in-store will be 10% off! And join WSBS's Morning Show host Jesse Stewart broadcasting live between 12-2pm on 100.1 and 103.3 WUPE-FM as he will get everyone hyped up about the new store location. We won't go into in-depth details about what's inside other than your hardware needs, so stop down, say hello to Jesse, and see for yourself!