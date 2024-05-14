Popular Milkshake Stand Opens Its 6th Location In Massachusetts
When it comes to milkshakes, what is your favor flavor? For me, Chocolate of course! There's a newly Massachusetts based Milkshake Stand that's brewing up in New England not only in the Baystate, but in New Hampshire as well. Their name is as simple as it gets, "Milkshake Lovers!"
Before we get to where this new 6th location is, let's dive into the other 5 locations that are currently open in Massachusetts and New Hampshire:
Their homebased location can be found inside Natick Mall, located at 1245 Worcester Road in Natick, Massachusetts.
The Burlington Mall, located at 75 Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Massachusetts.
The Cape Cod Mall, located at 769 Iyannough Road in Hyannis, Massachusetts.
2 in New Hampshire can be found at these following locations:
Pheasant Valley Mall, located at 310 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, New Hampshire.
The Mall at Rockingham Park, located at 99 Rockingham Park Boulevard in Salem, New Hampshire.
With that being said, Milkshake Lovers is located in Malls. So that brings it down to this question.
Which Mall has the 6th Milkshake Lovers locations?
We turn to the Holyoke Mall! Located at 50 Holyoke Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
According to WWLP22News, Milkshake Lovers is now open in Holyoke Mall that not only serves milkshakes, but also services smoothies, sundaes, and more as well. Inside the mall they are located on the lower level next to Gap Factory. Not only is this their 6th location, but it's actually their first Western Massachusetts location!
