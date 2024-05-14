Popular Milkshake Stand Opens Its 6th Location In Massachusetts

Popular Milkshake Stand Opens Its 6th Location In Massachusetts

Holyoke Mall/Canva

🎶🎶"My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard
And they're like, it's better than yours."🎶🎶

Alright enough of that song. 😂

When it comes to milkshakes, what is your favor flavor? For me, Chocolate of course! There's a newly Massachusetts based Milkshake Stand that's brewing up in New England not only in the Baystate, but in New Hampshire as well. Their name is as simple as it gets, "Milkshake Lovers!"

Before we get to where this new 6th location is, let's dive into the other 5 locations that are currently open in Massachusetts and New Hampshire:

Google Maps
loading...

Their homebased location can be found inside Natick Mall, located at 1245 Worcester Road in Natick, Massachusetts.

Google Maps
loading...

The Burlington Mall, located at 75 Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Google Maps
loading...

The Cape Cod Mall, located at 769 Iyannough Road in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

2 in New Hampshire can be found at these following locations:

Google Maps
loading...

Pheasant Valley Mall, located at 310 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Google Maps
loading...

The Mall at Rockingham Park, located at 99 Rockingham Park Boulevard in Salem, New Hampshire.

With that being said, Milkshake Lovers is located in Malls. So that brings it down to this question.

Which Mall has the 6th Milkshake Lovers locations?

Google Maps
loading...

We turn to the Holyoke Mall! Located at 50 Holyoke Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

RELATED: MA RESIDENTS: GET READY FOR SOME REVISTIONS AT A POPULAR SHOPPING MALL

Holyoke Mall
loading...

According to WWLP22News, Milkshake Lovers is now open in Holyoke Mall that not only serves milkshakes, but also services smoothies, sundaes, and more as well. Inside the mall they are located on the lower level next to Gap Factory. Not only is this their 6th location, but it's actually their first Western Massachusetts location!

How To Make Boozy Cake Batter Milkshakes

This is the perfect summertime milkshake...for adults

Gallery Credit: Travis Sams

LOOK: The 12 Biggest Malls in America

Check out the 12 largest malls in America -- their size will shock you.

CT's Meriden Mall On the Brink of Failure...

 

Filed Under: Massachusetts, new hampshire, Holyoke
Categories: Articles, Photos, News, Local News, Lists

More From WSBS 860AM