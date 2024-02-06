Remembering Toby Keith Inspired Restaurant & Bar In Massachusetts

Today we learned that Country music icon Toby Keith passed away at age 62 after a 2-year battle of stomach cancer.

Do you remember when Massachusetts once had a "Toby Keith Themed" bar and grill?

Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill which was named after his 2003 single "I love This Bar" and was taken from his eighth studio album Shock'n Y'all. The first location opened up in 2005 in Oklahoma (Toby Keith's native state). The Massachusetts location opened in May of 2011 in the Patriot Place complex outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The restaurant operated with a guitar shaped bar and served up American cuisine along with Southern Food. Live entertainment was the specialty from local musicians with no cover charge. Heck, even Toby Keith himself would make surprise appearances at the franchises where he would put on live performances and mingle with his fans. This location abruptly closed in 2019 with no explanation. But the backstory is even more strange.

According to published reports, this particular location was the last of 20 Toby Keith’s franchises owned by a former organized crime figure and confessed murderer who foisted a real estate leasing scam on dozens of mall developers across the country. "Unreasonable rents" was deemed the reasoning for it's closure and even earned a reputation as a rowdy watering hole since opening in 2010.

According to sources, the last Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill in Las Vegas never reopened following a closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic. To this day, it's unclear if any of these restaurant locations are still in business.

