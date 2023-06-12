The Massachusetts Town That’s The Hardest To Park

Anyone who visits Massachusetts, they always seem to claim that we have the worst drivers. Are we really that bad? I mean sometimes we forget to use our blinker aka "blinka" if you're from the Boston area (I know I'm guilty sometimes LOL). Other than that, I think we just want to get to our destination quickly as possible with the least obstacles.

Let's talk about parking. This seems to be a challenge especially during the day whether you're trying to park on Eagle Street in North Adams or North Street in Pittsfield. Have you ever wondered what town in Massachusetts is the worst to park in? Look no further...

Get our free mobile app

familysearch.org familysearch.org loading...

Chelmsford, Massachusetts, established in 1655 with a population of 36,392 according to a 2020 census came in at #1 for the worst town to park in Massachusetts. Not just parking but driving in general! According to quotewizard.com, The intersection of major highways of I-495 and Route 3 create a traffic chokehold for the town. Middlesex county as a whole had 2.12 fatalities per 100,000 people in 2017. With the Blue Star Memorial Highway paved straight through the city, Chelmsford does not deserve any stars for it’s driving capabilities.

Oh, a Berkshire town made the list too of worst to park in! What is it you may ask?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That's right the City of Pittsfield! As mentioned earlier, parking can certainly be a challenge especially on North Street so it's no surprise that the biggest city in Berkshires ranked at #18 according to quotewizard.com.

What Massachusetts City or Town do you think is worst to park in? Hit me up on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws Here are 31 Massachusetts laws that will make you say "what?"

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane