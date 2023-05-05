These Three MA. Businesses In The Berkshires Are Cash Only

Majority of us have credit/debit cards and usually don't carry a stack full of cash wherever we go. Only because it is easier to lose and you usually never get it back especially if you do drop your hard earned cash on the ground. I know I mainly carry a debit card because if I were to lose that, then I can just go on my banking app and cancel the card and request a new one. That way my money is still stored safe in the bank. While this post is not to bash a business in anyway shape or form because I do support these places in many ways. It's mainly to make you prepare when you decide to support these amazing businesses. They might be cash only, but they do have an ATM machine for your convenience nearby if you need that extra cash.

So, What Are These Businesses? Let's take a look:

Jack's Hot Stand, 12 Eagle Street in North Adams.

Pedrin's Dairy Bar, 1360 Curran Highway in North Adams.

The Daily Grind, 37 Park Street in Adams.

While we mainly covered businesses in Northern Berkshire County where I reside from, if there's a business that should be known that accepts cash only, let us know our station app and we can add them to list! Again, this is not about bashing a business al because they only accept since there's nothing wrong that. This post was made just make everyone aware of what the business offers. After all, these businesses are still going strong even being cash only especially Jack's in North Adams!

SINCE WE'RE TALKING ABOUT CASH:

