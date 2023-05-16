This MA. Scenic Drive Leads To A Magical View!

Growing up in the Berkshires, scenic drives are certainly a must no matter what parts you live in. Especially when it comes to the highest peak in Massachusetts! Mount Greylock State Reservation which was established in 1898, home to amazing scenery, and a stunning view at 3,491 feet looking into a total of five states!

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are two ways to drive up to summit. You have Notch Road in North Adams which is the shortest but it is on the steep side. So, if you're looking for a more enjoyable ride, you can take Rockwell Road side in Lanesborough.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Along the way, you will find many awesome lookout points where you can take pictures of amazing views of the Berkshires or as mentioned the many states that surround the area.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When you get to the very top, you'll be greeted but a stunning view including a large area to walk around and explore including the Memorial Tower that's open during the Park's hours. Again, we're talking five states you can see on a clear day including Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here's some information from the Mount Greylock State Reservation Facebook Page:

The SUMMIT of MOUNT GREYLOCK STATE RESERVATION is SCHEDULED TO OPEN for the 2023 season on SATURDAY, May 27, 2023 (weather permitting). MOUNT GREYLOCK STATE RESERVATION AUTO ROADS (Rockwell Road in Lanesborough and Notch Road in North Adams) are SCHEDULED TO OPEN for the 2023 season on SATURDAY, May 20, 2023 (weather permitting) - PLEASE NOTE: There will be NO FOOD, NO WATER and NO BATHROOMS available at the summit until May 27th. Public restrooms are not open at the Summit until May 27. For additional Mount Greylock information and weather updates, call the Visitor Center at (413) 499-4262. Bascom Lodge is scheduled to open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 27. For Bascom Lodge information, visit BascomLodge.net PLEASE NOTE: Public restrooms are not open at the Summit until May 27. For additional Mount Greylock information and weather updates, call the Visitor Center at (413) 499-4262. - Mount Greylock State Reservation Facebook Page.

Get our free mobile app

$55M Summer Estate of Massachusetts' Own Jackie Kennedy Up for Sale 121 Further Lane, East Hampton, New York listed by Eileen O’Neill of Corcoran and Ed Petrie of Compass

These 11 Massachusetts Towns Seem Fake...But Are They Really?