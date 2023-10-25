Growing up in Adams, I've always felt pretty safe when I used to trick-or-treat as a kid. After all, I grew up in a small neighborhood at the bottom of Mount Greylock where everyone practically knew each other and traffic wasn't a huge issue. There is a new study that looked at the largest 100 American cities, and ranked them on "trick-or-treater friendliness." They considered seven factors, including population density, walk score, crime rate, "perception of safety," and vehicle accidents involving pedestrians.

According to Boston25News, there is a city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. But before we get into the safest place, let's talk about the worst cities in America to trick-or-treat in.

What are the worst cities in America to trick-or-treat?

Starting with Birmingham, Alabama.

Memphis, Tennessee.

Followed by St. Louis, Missouri. Sorry, Jax! 😉

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

And last but not least, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

These are among the 100 cities worst for trick-or-treating in America. Before we get to the safest city in Massachusetts, researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the safest cities for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

What are the safest cities to trick-or treat in America?

New York City, New York. Shout-out to my colleague Ron Carson for this one! 🙂

Jersey City, New Jersey.

Gilbert, Arizona.

Hialeah, Florida

Santa Ana, California.

Newark, New Jersey.

Laredo, Texas.

Irvine, California.

And surprisingly Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

These are among the 100 safest cities for trick-or-treating in America. So, this boils down to the ultimate question.

What is the safest city to go trick-or-treating in Massachusetts?

We look no further than Cambridge! A city situated across the Charles River from Boston. It is home to Harvard, University. Despite being a college town atmosphere according to researchers, it is deemed the safest city in Massachusetts due to low number of pedestrian fatalities and low number of registered sex offenders.

