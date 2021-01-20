Jennifer Lopez gave an unforgettable performance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday (January 20). During the swearing-in ceremony, the "On the Floor" singer performed an epic, and at one point unexpected, mashup of classic American anthems and one upbeat '90s Latin dance-pop classic.

Shortly after Lady Gaga performed the national anthem, J.Lo took the stage wearing a gorgeous white coat. She began her performance by singing "This Land Is Your Land," at one point fusing it with "America the Beautiful."

Lopez also delivered a meaningful message to Latino and Hispanic American citizens: "One nation, with liberty and justice for all," she said, speaking in Spanish.

However, it was her sudden reference to her hit 1999 single, "Let's Get Loud," that had fans talking after the performance.

Watch Jennifer Lopez's 2021 inauguration performance, below:

And check out hilarious reactions to her performance—and unexpected "Let's Get Loud" reference—below, too: