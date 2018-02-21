Jessica Chastain in Talks to Play Adult Beverly in ‘IT’ Sequel

As it turns out, the internet was finally good for something. The digital inhabitants of the soul-sucking hellscape more commonly known as the world wide web have spoken, and their voices have been heard by the powers-that-be at Warner Bros.: Jessica Chastain may very well be playing the role of the grown-up version of Beverly Marsh in the upcoming sequel to IT . Let’s be honest. Was there ever really another choice?

Per Variety , Chastain is officially in talks to join the sequel to last year’s smash hit adaptation of the Stephen King horror classic. She would play the adult counterpart to Beverly Marsh, the sole female member of the Losers Club, played in the first film by breakout star Sophia Lillis. She’ll be reprising her role alongside her young co-stars in the sequel via flashback sequences.

Casting Chastain as Beverly isn’t a huge stretch: Not only does she clearly look the part, but she previously starred in Mama — the feature debut from IT director Andy Muschietti . Back in November, Chastain expressed an interest in joining the sequel while gushing over Muschietti and his producing partner, Barbara:

Well, I love Andy and Barbara. I worked with them on Andy’s directorial debut, you know, his film, Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so… We’ll see… Listen, of course, I want to work… they’re my friends. They’re like my family. Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.

Speaking with Variety last year, the Muschiettis name-dropped Chastain as their first choice to play the adult Beverly Marsh, who reluctantly returns to her hometown with her childhood friends when Pennywise resurfaces. Production on the sequel will begin this summer, with WB planning to release IT: Chapter Two on September 6, 2019.