Jewish Women’s Foundation Supporting Local Residents in Need

The Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires (JWF) shared with us that the organization recently announced grant awards totaling $38,700 for 12 local organizations. Recipients needed to demonstrate the ability to maintain their programming during the pandemic and/or respond to newly-identified needs. The grants range from $2,000 to $3,500 and run for one year.

Funded programs fall into three of JWF’s priority areas:

-Increasing access to food, housing, and other essentials for Berkshire residents Berkshire Baby Box, Berkshire Community Diaper Project, Berkshire Hills Regional School District Project Connection, Berkshire Grown, Construct, Roots Rising (Formerly The Alchemy Project)

Promoting self-sufficiency Berkshire Center for Justice, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Literacy Volunteers

Empowering Youth and Young Adults Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center/Girls Inc. of the Berkshires, Railroad Street Youth Project, Community Health Programs

About JWF

In its eleventh year, JWF, under the auspices of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, has granted more than $400,000 to community organizations. JWF is committed to the Jewish mandate of Tikkun Olam – helping to repair the world and making it a better place. JWF carries out its mission by providing funding, volunteers, mentoring, and support services to local agencies. JWF has nearly 150 members who are passionate about giving back to the Berkshires community.

Guided by their Jewish values, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires brings together the the Berkshire Jewish community to leverage its resources to care for Jews in need here and abroad, assure the continuity of the Jewish people, support a secure State of Israel, and mobilize on issues of concern to the local Berkshire community. JWF does this in collaboration with their local, national, and international partners.

(information in this article provided by JWF for online and on-air use)