Berkshire County's 45th Annual Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon returns in person this Sunday, Sept. 19. The virtual event is happening as well. We'll get into the virtual event in just a moment.

Patty Spector (Race Director) recently filled us in with the details. According to Spector, the route for the in-person version of the race will be the same which means the bike portion will begin at 9:30 on Sunday morning from the Price Chopper/Barrington Plaza parking lot in Great Barrington. The bikers will race to Stockbridge Bowl at which point the paddlers will get moving and then hand off to the runners at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac. The runners will finish at Tanglewood. Participants will be able to check their results by going here.

There are Some Important Changes This Year Regarding COVID-19

There will be no party at Tanglewood which means there will not be spectators as the Tanglewood grounds will be closed to the public,

The runners will finish the race and immediately return to their vehicles.

A van from Miraval will be at Tanglewood in the handicapped lot to take runners back to the bike start so they can return to their cars.

Speaking of bikes. At the bike start, Berkshire Bike and Board will be conducting minor repairs. In addition, they will have a sag wagon following along during the bike portion of the race.

Awards will be given out at the Lenox Community Center on Sunday from 1-4 pm. Please note, this is not a gathering. Participants will simply drive up and receive their mugs if they finished in first, second, or third place during the race.

The number of people at the transition areas has been reduced this year and they will be asked to social distance or wear masks in these areas. A monitor will walk around with masks on hand and give out gentle reminders if need be.

Get our free mobile app

Packet Pickup Details

Packet pickup for participants will be this Saturday at the Arcadian Shop in Lenox from Noon-4pm. If you want to sign up for the race there, you'll be taking your chances as all of the slots are close to being filled. You can register for the race by going here. In addition, you can get your Josh merchandise during packet pickup.

What About Food?

Since the post-race party has been canceled this year, there will not be food available at Tanglewood. During our chat, Patty Spector suggested that folks head into Lenox to get food. As a bonus this year, on Saturday both Firefly Gastro Pub and the Olde Heritage Tavern will be offering 10% off to race participants. Josh participants just need to show their number and they'll get 10% off their meal. This is for Saturday only.

Virtual Edition of the Josh

For the second year in a row, the virtual edition of the race is taking place. The virtual race has been happening for about a month and will conclude at midnight on Sunday. The virtual race was brought back due to the fact that it was very successful last year. In 2020, the virtual race raised over $21,000 with funds going to the Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Humane Society. There's still time for you to participate in the virtual race and you can get more details by going here. Don't fear, you don't have to be an athlete to participate in the virtual race.

Fun Fact

The 45th Annual Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon is tied with the oldest continuous paddle triathlon in the world. Another feather in the cap for Berkshire County.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them